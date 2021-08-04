Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell who stole $50M from city released early from prison

The former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city was released early from prison on Wednesday.

Rita Crundwell used money stolen from the city to fund her nationally renowned horse-breeding operation and luxurious tastes.

Crundwell was sentenced in 2013 to nearly 20 years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. The 67-year-old woman's release date was supposed to be Oct. 29, 2029.

On April 22, 2020, Crundwell petitioned a federal judge for early release based on her "deteriorating health condition" and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crundwell at the time had also said she was a model minimum-security prisoner.

