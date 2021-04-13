Former Melrose Park police officer charged in gambling ring investigation

A former Melrose Park police office has been charged in federal court with conducting an illegal sports gambling business in Chicago and the suburbs.

John Amabile, 33, was charged with running an illegal sports bookmaking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago.

The charge stems from the same investigation that led to last week’s sentencing of Gregory Paloian, of Elmwood Park, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

According to the charges, Amabile conducted an illegal sports bookmaking business in 2018 and 2019 in Chicago, Elmwood Park and Melrose Park. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture from Amabile of $100,000 in alleged criminally derived proceeds.

His arraignment hasn’t been scheduled.