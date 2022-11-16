Former NBA player and Syracuse standout Donte Green was arrested in Indiana last week after allegedly trying to rob a gas station, according to police.

The former 2008 first-round draft pick was charged with robbery, intimidation and interfering in the reporting of a crime after Goshen Police responded to a "robbery in progress" call just after midnight on Nov. 8, according to police records.

Green allegedly "lunged" at a convenience store clerk at the Phillips 66 gas station in Elkhart County after directing the man to "give him all the money," the South Bend Tribune reported, citing court records.

The employee attempted to phone police, but Green allegedly told him not to. The report said employees at another store connected to the gas station called 911. Officers responding to the scene were initially responding to an unrelated call of a drunk driver in the area.

Court documents state that footage from inside the store showed Greene acting erratically before taking his shirt off, according to the South Bend Tribune. He was not armed at the time of the attempted robbery.

Greene, 34, was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies 28th overall in the 2008 NBA Draft before being traded immediately to the Houston Rockets and eventually the Sacramento Kings that same year.

He spent four years with the team and averaged 6.1 points per game in 253 career-games. He also spent several years playing overseas.

Greene played one season at Syracuse, where he started in 35 games as a freshman and led the team in scoring that year with 17.7 points per game.

He is due back in court on Thursday morning. He faces a felony charge of robbery which carries a 1-6 year sentence in the state of Indiana.