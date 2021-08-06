Fort Wayne International Airport reopens after evacuation due to 'potential threat'

Fort Wayne International Airport in northeast Indiana reopened Friday after being evacuated due to a "potential threat."

The airport made the initial announcement on Twitter at 2:20 p.m.

"FWA has received a potential threat to airport & passenger safety and security. Airport public safety has responded to the threat & passengers & airport staff have been evacuated. Local mutual aid has been deployed & responded."

At 3:29 p.m., the airport tweeted out they had reopened.

"The Airport Terminal Building is now OPEN. Passengers who were evacuated are being reprocessed through TSA. Passengers with outbound flights are able to enter the Airport campus. If you have a flight later this evening please give yourself extra time."

No further details were immediately available.

The airport is located in Allen County, Indiana – which is about eight miles southwest of Fort Wayne.