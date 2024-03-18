Foul odor prompts HazMat response at Aurora apartment complex

A strong odor led to a HazMat response at an Aurora apartment building Monday morning.

At 10:21 a.m., the Aurora Fire Department was dispatched to a Level 1 HazMat for an odor investigation at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Nantucket Road.

According to Aurora officials, an employee of the complex called 911 and said there was a foul odor inside the building's clubhouse.

Three engine companies, two truck companies, two medic units and three chief officers responded to the building, including HazMat technicians and vehicles with specialized equipment.

When the first crew arrived, maintenance employees of the complex informed them that a mixture of two chemicals created a pungent odor. The crew then identified the two chemicals as muriatic acid and chlorine and evacuated and cordoned off the area until the Hazardous Materials Team arrived to mitigate the incident.

The two chemicals are known to pose a significant risk to human health and the environment due to their hazardous properties, officials said. Inhaling these chemicals can cause severe toxicity, which could lead to respiratory distress and other health issues.

The HazMat Technicians entered the area and contained the spill to the container that they were found to be stored in. The container was sealed and removed from the building to a secured location, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.