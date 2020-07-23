FOUND: Man, 22, last seen in South Loop
CHICAGO - UPDATE: Police said Saturday that Ty-Logan Carney has been located.
A 22-year-old man has been reported missing from South Loop.
Ty-Logan Carney was last seen Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.
Carney is 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.