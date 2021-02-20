Four food delivery drivers and ride-share drivers robbed in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of four armed robberies reported in February in Lawndale on the West Side.
In each incident someone ordered a ride-share or food for delivery and once the driver arrived they implied they were armed or flashed a gun, and took the person’s property, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The robberies happened:
- About 11:30 a.m. 1500 block of South Albany Avenue;
- About 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 1300 block of South Albany Avenue;
- About 6 p.m. Feb. 1800 block of South Albany Avenue; and
- About 2:10 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 3100 block of West 15th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.