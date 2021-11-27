Four people in custody after gun-related 'domestic incident' at Sky Zone parking lot in Orland Park

Orland Park police said that four people were in custody Saturday night after an incident outside Sky Zone.

Police said they were "investigating an isolated, domestic related incident involving a firearm that occurred in the parking lot of Sky Zone."

Police said that no one else is believed to be involved. No one was hurt.

In the spring, Orland Park tried to shut Sky Zone down, saying the trampoline park was a danger to the public after police said they were barely able to get inside Sky Zone to investigate a fight. Police said that 700 to 1,000 people, mostly kids, were jammed inside the building.

"Anyone who sees that video, any parent that sees that video would be scared to death," said Pekau said in March.

The mayor says the situation went from bad to worse when Sky Zone closed early, sending hundreds of kids into the parking lot without anyone ready to pick them up.

The Orland Park Village Board voted unanimously to pull Sky Zone’s business licenses permanently.

But Sky Zone filed suit against Orland Park and got an emergency order allowing them to remain open, so long as they limit capacity to 125 and provide private security on weekends.