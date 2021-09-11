One man killed, three others wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

One man was killed and three others wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side on Saturday afternoon.

The victims were shot just before 5 p.m. on East 79th near South Drexel.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the ankle. A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the leg.

The victims were standing outside when someone drove up in dark-colored SUV and opened fire.