Four residents of West Rogers Park nursing home killed by COVID-19

Four residents of a West Rogers Park nursing home have died of coronavirus-related causes, Cook County data shows.

A 64-year-old woman and 87-year-old man both died Wednesday of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infections, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The next day, two women, 58 and 81 years old, died of sepsis due to COVID-19 infections, the medical examiner’s office said.

All four were residents at Elevate Care Chicago North, located at 2451 W. Touhy Ave., and had underlying health conditions, officials said.

A fifth resident also died Tuesday, but results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death were still pending Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

“Today, we can confirm there are several patients residing at Elevate Care Chicago North who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Elevate Care Vice President of Operations Amanda Andrews said in a statement. “In addition, we are deeply saddened to confirm that there has been loss of life associated with this unforgiving virus. The nursing home has followed CDC procedures and has been in contact with our local health department.”

Elevate Care officials did not respond to a request for further details.

The nursing home has ended family visits and barred “non-essential” people from entering the building, Andrews said, while screening those who do enter.

Advertisement

Andrews said that communal dining and activity programs have been discontinued, and that the home has “plenty of personal protective equipment (PPE) on-hand and enough for the foreseeable future.”