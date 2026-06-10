Four sports cars stolen from Joliet hotels during Hot Rod Power Tour

The Brief Four sports cars were stolen and several others vandalized at two Joliet-area hotels early Tuesday. Police believe the incidents are connected to the 2026 Hot Rod Power Tour, which brought thousands of car enthusiasts to the area. One stolen Corvette was later recovered after crashing in Dolton; no arrests have been made.



Four sports cars were stolen, and several others were damaged at two Joliet-area hotels early Tuesday morning in what police believe may be a targeted crime tied to a major car event.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Holiday Inn & Suites on Rock Creek Boulevard after receiving reports of multiple stolen and damaged vehicles.

Investigators said three Corvettes and a Chevrolet Camaro were stolen from the hotel parking lot. Several other vehicles, including a Dodge Challenger and a Chevrolet SS, were vandalized.

Police said similar vehicle damage was also reported at a nearby Comfort Inn. Authorities believe the incidents are connected and occurred around 5 a.m.

The vehicles belonged to participants in the 2026 Hot Rod Power Tour, a week-long Route 66 Centennial celebration that attracted thousands of classic cars, hot rods and custom vehicles from across the country.

One of the stolen Corvettes was later recovered after it crashed in Dolton, according to police.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify those responsible.