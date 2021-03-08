Fourth defendant in sports gambling case that involved Casey Urlacher pleads guilty

A fourth defendant in the federal sports gambling case that once involved Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher pleaded guilty Monday, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Matthew "Sweaters" Knight, 47, could face more than a year in prison after admitting to his role in a gambling conspiracy. Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice and Todd Blanken also pleaded guilty in the case earlier this year.

DelGiudice’s father, Eugene "Geno" DelGiudice, pleaded guilty last summer. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall sentenced him to three months of home detention, the Sun-Times reported.

Knight’s sentencing was set for June 25. Meanwhile, Donald Trump decided in the final hours of his presidency to pardon Urlacher, brother of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher.