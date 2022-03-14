Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall injured covering Ukraine war

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was injured in Ukraine Monday while reporting on the Russian invasion.

"Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. "We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds."

Hall has been reporting on the war from Kyiv, which Russian forces have been attempting to encircle and capture for weeks. He has three young daughters at home.

Other journalists from the network remain in the country to report on the war.

"The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance," Scott continued. "This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone."

The war has killed hundreds of civilians and injured thousands, while the number of military casualties is not immediately clear.

On Sunday, American journalist and former New York Times contributed Brent Renaud was killed outside Kyiv in Irpin, a suburban town that has seen intense fighting in recent days as Russian troops approach the capital city. That attack injured another journalist as well, according to Ukrainian officials.

"We will update everyone as we know more," Scott said. "Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers."

