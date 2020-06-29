Foxx plans to drop charges against those arrested for curfew violations, internal email indicates

article

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx apparently plans to drop all charges against many of those arrested for curfew violations during protests earlier this month, including felony charges filed after police followed up.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed Monday that she has discussed the issue with Foxx.

“I know that she's looking at all of these cases. And I think that there will be some news around that announced shortly,” Lightfoot said.

FOX 32 obtained an internal email last week from First Assistant State's Attorney Joseph Magats, reading in part: "Cases are to be nolled (dismissed) where curfew violations or city disorderly conduct was the basis of a stop that led to a felony or misdemeanor case....(i)f there are misdemeanor disorderlies where the conduct that was disorderly was a curfew violation, those cases are to be dismissed."

Five separate attempts to get a comment from the state's attorney’s office failed to elicit any response at all.

Until Mayor Lightfoot canceled the curfew after several days, the ACLU of Illinois threatened to sue the city, complaining that 93-percent of the 440 or so arrested for curfew violations were African American.

The mayor Monday wouldn't rule out using a curfew in the future.

“Obviously. If the circumstances warrant it, it's something that we will consider. A curfew is not something we ever will or can enter into lightly,” Lightfoot said.

“Curfews are gonna raise a red flag every time they're used. And we strongly urge the city not to ever use again,” said Jahan Choudhury of the ACLU of Illinois.

Mayor Lightfoot said she met with Foxx and Circuit Court Chief Judge Tim Evans last Friday. No word on when Foxx plans to announce her decision.