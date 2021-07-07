Fr. Pfleger calls on Pritzker to declare gun violence an emergency in Illinois

Father Michael Pfleger called on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to declare gun violence an emergency in Illinois Wednesday.

"Illinois is in a state of emergency and the Windy City is becoming known as a bloody city," Pfleger said.

Pfleger is also asking Pritzker to "commit funds to reverse the trend here as well as call for an emergency summit of state, county, and city officials and community leaders and residents to come up with a comprehensive plan and strategy."

This past weekend, was Chicago's deadliest weekend so far this year. More than 100 people were shot and 18 of them killed.

"Governor Cuomo declared a gun violence state of emergency in New York State and is committing $139 million to reverse the trend of rising shootings and murders across the state. 886 people have been shot this year so far in New York, through July 4th," Pfleger added in his statement.

So far this year, 1,743 have been shot and 357 killed in Chicago.

However, Police Superintendent David Brown says he does not blame his department for what was likely the most violent holiday weekend in Chicago history.

Brown says Chicago’s homicide rate has actually climbed far less than others and contends it is part of a national surge that is impacting all big cities.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised to unveil new help for crime victims and witnesses over the next few days.