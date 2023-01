A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive.

You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings website.

The clinic is meant for people with non-urgent medical needs.

On Saturday, Project H.O.O.D held a food giveaway.