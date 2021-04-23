Free pet food, supplies available Friday at Pilsen pop-up

A pop-up pet food pantry will be held Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood, courtesy of Chicago Animal Care and Control.

Residents can pick up dog and cat food, cat litter, toys and other supplies from the shelter, located at 2741 South Western Avenue.



The pop-up pantry will run Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Supplies will be handed out in front of the shelter on the 28th Street side of the building.

Participants are asked to enter the parking lot from the east on 28th Street via Leavitt Street, and keep their masks on while remaining inside their vehicles.