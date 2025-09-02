Free Powerball tickets up for grabs at Chicago event ahead of $1.3B jackpot drawing

The Brief The Illinois Lottery is hosting a Powerball Ticket Grab Challenge in Hyde Park on Wednesday. The event offers more than 1,000 free tickets as the jackpot hits $1.3 billion. Players statewide can also purchase tickets at nearly 7,000 retailers.



With a record $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot on the line, the Illinois Lottery is bringing a free-ticket challenge to Chicago's South Side this week.

What we know:

On Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Lottery will set up its "Ticket Grab Machine" at Hyde Park Station & Car Wash, located at 5130 S. Lake Park Ave.

The machine gives participants just a few seconds to grab as many tickets as they can, with more than 1,000 free tickets available. The giveaway will continue while supplies last.

Powerball Ticket Grab Challenge | Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery says players who can’t attend the event can still buy Powerball tickets at nearly 7,000 retailers across Illinois. Tickets cost $2 each, with an optional $1 Power Play to multiply non-jackpot winnings.

What's next:

The Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday night.

The $1.3 billion jackpot is historic: it’s the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.