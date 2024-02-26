Buffalo Wild Wings free wings today: How to get yours

article

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free wings today in the U.S. because the Super Bowl went into overtime.

It’s a promotion that the chicken restaurant chain has teased for years, and one that’s finally coming to fruition after the Feb. 11 game needed extra playing time.

The game was only the second of the 58 Super Bowls to go to overtime, ending with a win for the Kansas City Chiefs to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades.

Buffalo Wild Wings also typically runs the promotion during the NCAA's March Madness tournament.

RELATED: Super Bowl LVIII became most-watched TV broadcast since moon landing. What are other top watched events?

Free BW3s wings today

Here are the details to get a free order of wings from Buffalo Wild Wings:

Open to anyone in the U.S.

Offer is for six boneless or traditional wings in any sauce or seasoning

Valid Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, from 2 - 5 p.m. local time only

Valid only for dine-in or in-person takeout

Find a location near you here .

This story was reported from Detroit.