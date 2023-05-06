Freight train fatally strikes man in Geneva

A 49-year-old Yorkville was killed Friday when he was struck by a freight train on the Union Pacific-West railroad tracks at the Third Street crossing in downtown Geneva.

Geneva Police and Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:53 p.m. for a train crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers found the victim located near the tracks east of Third Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two men told officers they witnessed the crash, along with multiple witnesses in the area.

All three men exited a westbound Metra train on the south side of Third Street. Their vehicle was parked on the north side of the tracks.

With the Metra train parked to unload passengers and the emergency guardrail arms still down and flashing, the three men went underneath the arms to cross the tracks. Two men made it safely, but the Yorkville man was struck by an eastbound freight train on the north track.

The stopped freight train blocked both the Third Street and Western Avenue crossings for more than two hours due to the emergency response.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Monday. The victim's family members are still being notified about this tragedy.

The Geneva Police Department will not be releasing the victim’s name at this time.