From matting to marvel: Rescued Tibetan Mastiff in Chicago finds new life and home

The Brief From stray to safe: Chicago police found Sprout, a severely-matted Tibetan Mastiff, wandering in South Deering. Rescuers removed over 32 pounds of tangled fur, feces, and urine to help her heal. A new beginning: After a viral social media story, Arlington Heights resident Nicole Moss adopted Sprout, giving her a loving home alongside another rescued Tibetan Mastiff, Wally. More to come: One Tail at a Time, the rescue that saved Sprout, is hosting its Houndstooth Ball on March 22 and opening a new adoption center in the South Loop on March 29.



When Chicago police officers found a stray dog with tangled hair and thick matting on the city’s Far South Side, her breed was unclear—but it was evident she needed help.

Rescued in horrific condition in the South Deering neighborhood, the Tibetan Mastiff, now named Sprout, has made a remarkable recovery.

What we know:

In January, Sprout was discovered by Chicago police officers in the 2200 block of East 103rd Street.

"Sprout was found wandering in the middle of an intersection," said Stacy Sandow, a manager at One Tail at a Time Adoption Center.

Police took the pup to Chicago Animal Care & Control, whose team promptly contacted One Tail at a Time.

The animal was covered in thick, heavy matting and at the time, she was unrecognizable.

"We quickly went and scooped her up and brought her to our vet clinic and our incredible vet team got right to work," Sandow said.

Located in Bucktown, the animal rescue takes in dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs—pairing them with the perfect forever home.

One Tail at a Time also specializes in complex medical cases. Sprout’s care included a sedated groom and treatment for a skin infection.

"Altogether, they removed 32.4 pounds of matting, feces, and urine," Sandow said. "I think the most incredible part of rescuing Sprout was just to see the transformation."

Her journey hasn't been easy, but thanks to the right people with caring hearts, Sprout is well on her way.

"As soon as people started hearing about Sprout, I think she really captured people’s hearts," Sandow said.

Sprout’s story soon took off on social media. That’s where Nicole Moss comes into play.

"I showed it to my parents, who we also live with, and my husband, and they're like, ‘we got to have her,’" said Moss.

The Arlington Heights woman, who already had one Tibetan Mastiff rescue, named Wally, applied to be Sprout's forever family.

"And we just loved their application and knew they would be such a wonderful home for her," Sandow said.

Upon meeting, Wally and Sprout—who are now siblings—hit it off.

"They're really living their puppy energy because they're only a year apart," Moss said.

Sprout is believed to be about two years old and continues to grow each day.

"She loves going for walks, but her absolute favorite thing to do is to sit in the window, because we live on the main road, and just bark at every motorcycle and car and random person walking," Moss said. "She just absolutely loves it."

Less than two months since she was found, her personality has truly sprouted.

"It means the world to us. Wally and Sprout are our first rescue dogs," Moss said. "We've always gone through breeders, and it is definitely a joy learning their quirks and, you know, knowing that we're helping them out and that they've had such a rough start in life, so it is very rewarding. Especially seeing them blossom together."

Just as the right people in the right place changed Sprout’s life—she is changing theirs.

What's next:

One Tail at a Time is hosting its largest annual fundraiser—the Houndstooth Ball—on Saturday, March 22. Limited tickets are still available.

On Saturday, March 29, One Tail at a Time is celebrating the grand opening of its second adoption center in partnership with PetSmart at 1101 S. Canal Street in the South Loop.

During the event, adoption fees for dogs and cats will be half off.

Those interested in attending can find more information by clicking here.