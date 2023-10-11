Fuller Park drive-by shooting sends man to hospital

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting overnight in the Fuller Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 26-year-old was standing near his car around midnight when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 5400 block of South Wells Street, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the calf. He was transported by someone to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.