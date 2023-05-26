Fulton Market group looks to hire 24-hour private security to deter crime

Some neighbors in Fulton Market are looking to hire private security for that area at a cost of more than $800,000 year.

Formed in November, the Fulton Market District Improvement Association wants to hire P4 Security Solutions provide 24-hour security to try and deter crime in the area.

The $800,000 would cover 24-hour patrols with three cars in that area

The association is asking building and business owners to help foot the bill.