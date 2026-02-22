Fundraiser helps replace bulletproof vests for Chicago Police

The Brief The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has partnered with Uniform Stores for 12 years to provide free custom bulletproof vests to CPD officers, whose academy-issued vests degrade over time and cost about $500 to replace. Alderman Matt O’Shea recently hosted his 11th annual "Get Behind The Vest" fundraiser in Beverly, switching from a pancake breakfast to a pizza night with guest bartenders. The fundraisers have raised nearly $800,000 for replacement vests, while the foundation has raised more than $6 million, funding 15,000 vests for CPD officers.



For more than a decade, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has partnered with Uniform Stores to provide free custom bulletproof vests to CPD officers, but the vests degrade over time, and a replacement costs $500 on average.

A fundraiser started years ago helps offset the extra cost for officers.

What we know:

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has, for the past 12 years, partnered with Uniform Stores to provide custom-made bullet-proof vests for the men and women of the Chicago Police Department at no cost. CPD officers are provided with vests upon graduation from the academy. However, the vests degrade over time, requiring replacements at an average of $500.

Alderman Matt O’Shea, (19th Ward) hosted his 11th annual Get Behind The Vest Pancake Breakfast in the Beverly neighborhood only this year, adding a twist – it was a pizza night complete with guest bartenders.

"Chicago police officers are issued a vest when they graduate from the academy. That vest has a shelf life, it's about five years," said O'Shea. "So the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation kicked off this campaign 11 years ago to purchase new vests as they rotate these vests through their lifespan."

Alderman O’Shea says his annual breakfasts have raised nearly $800,000 for new vests, while the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has raised over $6 million, replacing 15,000 vests for Chicago’s finest.