Fundraiser launched for Chicago man who was 'shot and left to die' during robbery

A GoFundme has been set up for a Chicago man who was robbed at gunpoint and shot three times early Friday morning in Sheffield Neighbors on Chicago's North Side.

The victim was identified as Dakotah Earley, a 23-year-old culinary arts student.

"What happened to my brother was a senseless act of violence," Earley's brother, DaShawn Earley, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "He was shot and left to die over a bag and a cellphone. We have to stop treating peoples lives like they are nothing. He has a family who loves him and wants more than anything for him to pull through. We are praying he makes it and that we get justice for those who committed this heinous act."

Officers responded to reports of a person shot and found Earley on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his back and one gunshot wound to his head upon arrival.

Video footage of the incident obtained by FOX 32 News shows one suspect hiding behind a wall as Earley walks on the sidewalk in the direction of the suspect. The suspect then appears from behind the wall, approaches Earley and demands his property while holding him at gunpoint.

Earley appears to comply initially but then begins to fight back against the suspect. The pair eventually land in the street with the suspect on top of the victim. A second suspect eventually stands over both the first suspect and Earley.

The first suspect appears to fire twice at Earley, who remains on the ground, before demanding he give up his phone password

Earley can be heard saying something and moaning in pain before the suspect shoots him once more in the head.

Authorities transported the 23-year-old to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The GoFundMe for Earley says his family is "raising money at this time for his medical bills" and "travel expenses" to Chicago, as they live out of state.

CPD told Fox News Digital that "detectives are investigating the shooting to be related to a robbery which happened in the 1100 block of West Fullerton," on DePaul University's campus, on Friday around 3 a.m.

"A student was walking on Fullerton on May 6, 2022 at approximately 3am. A white sedan stopped and one of the passengers got out, displayed a handgun and demanded the student's belongings," a Friday morning alert from DePaul reads. "The offender then returned to the vehicle and they fled the area. The student was not injured."

A Friday email from Chicago Alderman Michele Smith said the "heinous crime" may be connected to others in the area.

"I ask you to keep the victims of these crimes in your hearts," she wrote. "We thank every citizen for their help in this investigation. Working together, we will fight this scourge in our community."

Police did not have any suspects in custody as of Friday afternoon. Area detectives are investigating the incident.