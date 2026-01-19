Gabriel Nieto: Search underway for missing teen on Chicago's NW Side

The Brief Gabriel Nieto, 16, was last seen Monday in the 3500 block of West McLean Avenue on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.



Chicago police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen Monday on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Gabriel Nieto was last seen in the 3500 block of West McLean Avenue on Monday, Jan. 19, police said. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Pictured is Gabriel Nieto, 16. (Chicago PD )

Nieto was last seen wearing a black-and-green jacket and yellow pajama pants, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.