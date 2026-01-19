Expand / Collapse search

Gabriel Nieto: Search underway for missing teen on Chicago's NW Side

By Cody King
Published  January 19, 2026 12:11pm CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Gabriel Nieto, 16, was last seen Monday in the 3500 block of West McLean Avenue on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen Monday on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Gabriel Nieto was last seen in the 3500 block of West McLean Avenue on Monday, Jan. 19, police said. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Pictured is Gabriel Nieto, 16. (Chicago PD )

Nieto was last seen wearing a black-and-green jacket and yellow pajama pants, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

