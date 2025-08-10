Chicago police seek car involved in deadly hit-and-run on SW Side

The Chicago Police Department is looking for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Southwest Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 5400 block of S. Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park, according to police.

A 22-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in the crash. He was identified as Jermaine Martin, of Chicago.

The suspect car was described as a 2014-2024 silver Toyota 4Runner Limited.

Police released two images of the suspect vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Chicago Police Department is looking for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Southwest Side early Saturday morning. (Chicago Police Department)

After the crash, the car fled northbound on Kedzie Avenue and was last seen in the area of Archer Avenue and Sacramento Avenue, police said.

The car might have front-end damage on its right side.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash or the car is asked to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JJ367808.