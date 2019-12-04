Gang member gets 16 years for shooting ATF agent in head

article

A gang member has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for shooting an ATF agent in the head in 2018.

Ernesto Godinez, 29, was convicted in June for in the high-profile May 2018 shooting of ATF agent Kevin Crump, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The shooting happened in the early morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Federal agents were trying to replace a tracking device on a car in the 4400 block of South Hermitage when Godinez fired shots from a gangway, prosecutors said.

A task force was acting on information that a gang in the neighborhood recently obtained a cache of weapons to “get ready for the summer,” a source said at the time.