Garages, storage facilities burglarized in Lincoln Park

Several garages and storage facilities have been burglarized recently near the DePaul University campus in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

In each incident, someone forced their way into the garage or storage unit and stole property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened in the morning hours between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 in:

The 900 block of West Altgeld Street;

The 2500 block of North Burling Street;

The 900 block of West Montana Street; and

The 800 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to all Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.