Garbage truck driver extricated after rollover crash in Unincorporated Cary

The Brief Truck rolled over an embankment Friday morning near Cary Algonquin and Klasen roads. Driver was trapped in the cab, freed within 15 minutes, and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Natural gas leak from the truck was contained; roads reopened just before noon.



The driver of a garbage truck is recovering after being extricated from his cab following a rollover crash in unincorporated Cary Friday morning.

What we know:

Around 10:41 a.m., the Cary Fire Protection District responded to the intersection of Cary Algonquin Road and Klasen Road for reports of a rollover with a driver trapped inside, officials said.

When crews arrived, they found a garbage truck that had gone over an embankment, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. The driver was trapped in the cab but was freed within 15 minutes. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

The garbage truck, which was powered by natural gas, developed a fuel system leak in the crash. Firefighters quickly contained the leak.

The roadway was closed in all directions until just before noon, when traffic reopened.