Boy, 13, found shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A teenage boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside a church in Gary, Indiana.
Police found 13-year-old Orie Dodson lying face down suffering from gunshot wounds around noon in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Gary Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (219) 755-3855 or the crime tip line at 866-Crime-GP.