Chicago weather: Warm, windy conditions today before storms and cooler air arrive

The Brief Unseasonable warmth continues today with highs in the 60s and strong winds gusting up to 35 mph. A red-flag warning is in effect west of the city due to wildfire risk, and thunderstorms are possible Thursday, some potentially gusty. Colder, more typical February weather returns by Friday and into the weekend.



Our string of unseasonable warmth continues today. Any showers will be exiting by sunrise and clearing will ensue.

What we know:

Highs should have no difficulty crossing the 60° mark today. It will be very windy with gusts to 35 mph and perhaps even higher over our western counties. Despite a little rain last night, there is a risk of rapidly-spreading wildfires, warranting a red-flag warning over our western viewing area.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow could be a busy day in weather land. There’s a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening and some of those could be gusty. The storm prediction center has placed the southern half of our viewing area in its marginal risk or level one area for a severe thunderstorm.

High temperatures tomorrow will vary from near 50° at the lakefront to the low 60s well southwest of the city. After that, temperatures will return to more typical February levels.

As the storm system departs Friday morning, there could be a rain shower with perhaps a few snowflakes mixed in, but no accumulation is expected. The rest of Friday will be blustery and chillier with highs in the mid 40s.

The weekend into early next week looks dry with highs mainly in the 30s and a shot of hitting 40 on Tuesday.