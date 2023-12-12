Gary man arrested after fatally shooting man in grocery store checkout line

A man shot and killed another man while he was in line at a grocery store Monday night in Gary, Indiana.

Two men, 48 and 44, were fighting in the checkout line around 7:30 p.m. at a grocery store in the 2100 block of Malcolm X Drive, according to Gary police. The 44-year-old man then pulled out a gun and shot the other man, killing him at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released. However, police said he was also from Gary.

The gunman allegedly left his debit card at the checkout counter. After investigating, police took the man into custody in the 600 block of East 20th Avenue.

