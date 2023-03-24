Gary man charged in fatal shooting, armed robbery outside convenience store

An 18-year-old Gary man was arrested nearly two months after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a convenience store.

On Jan. 28, 2023, Gary police say suspect Larry Saunders fatally shot 26-year-old Alexander Hudson in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue in front of the One Stop convenience store.

In February, Saunders was hit with the charges, including murder and armed robbery, as well as unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Larry Saunders | Gary Police Department

On March 23, 2023, around 7:30 a.m., Saunders was taken into custody in the Aetna area of Gary. He was located thanks to the collaborative efforts of Gary police, the Lake County Prosecutors Office, the US Marshals Task Force, and others.

Saunders is being held at the Lake County Jail.