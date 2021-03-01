Gary man dies in East Chicago stabbing; 1 in custody

Police arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing a Gary man during an argument early Sunday in East Chicago, Ind.

Frank L. Fields Jr., 27, was found by police bleeding from his armpit area about 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 151st Street, East Chicago police said in a statement.

Officers applied a tourniquet to his arm, but he was pronounced dead later at St. Catherine Hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Fields was stabbed while arguing with his mother’s boyfriend, police said. The suspect left the scene after the stabbing, but was arrested a short time later.

The Sun-Times is not naming the man because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.