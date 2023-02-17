Gary man pleads guilty to molesting 6-year-old girl, 5 other victims

article

A Gary man pleaded guilty Thursday to molesting several children, including a girl as young as 6.

An investigation began in 2020 when a Gary police detective became aware of a case involving Kenneth Wallace and a then 6-year-old girl. Through the investigation, five other victims were identified and statements were given.

When confronted with the accusations, Wallace gave a full video-taped confession to the charges, according to police.

Wallace signed a plea agreement Thursday pleading guilty to child molesting as a Class A Felony, child molesting as a Level 4 Felony, child molesting as a Class C Felony and 2 counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors as a Level 6 Felony.

He faces a minimum of 42 years in prison.

Wallace's sentencing will be in March in Lake Superior Court.