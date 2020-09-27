Gary officers shoot homicide suspect during gun battle, police say

Gary police officers shot and wounded a homicide suspect early Sunday after witnessing the man allegedly shoot and kill another person in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded to gunfire about 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Broadway and were dispersing a crowd when they heard more gunfire, Gary police spokeswoman Dawn Westerfield said in an email.

The officers then saw a gunman shooting at someone on the ground, at which point the officers opened fire on the gunman and struck him in the leg, Westerfield said. The gunman then fired at the officers, but didn’t strike anyone.

The alleged gunman was taken to a hospital, where he was stabilized, Westerfield.

The other shooting victim on the ground, a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

The Lake County sheriff’s department will investigate the police shooting, Westerfield said.

No charges have been announced.