Gary police stepping up patrols after 351 traffic crashes so far this year

Gary police are cracking down after hundreds of car crashes so far this year, and it's only February.

If you are hitting the road in Gary, Indiana, you will see exactly what police are doing. They are adding more officers, looking for aggressive and dangerous drivers.

The move comes after there have already been 351 traffic crashes this year. That's about six crashes every day.

Gary police are encouraging drivers to drive defensively, take an extra second before you go at the stop sign or stop light, and make sure you and your kids are always properly buckled up.

"These officers are out looking for any type of aggressive moving violation. People that are following too closely, changing lanes abruptly, exceeding the speed limit, especially exceeding the speed limit on U.S. routes that run through the city. We have an extreme amount of speeders on those roadways," said Lt. Dawn Westerfield, Gary Police Public Information Officer.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

The extra patrols are being paid for by grants from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Traffic Safety Division.