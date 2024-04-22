Gary launches public safety initiative to combat gun violence

The city of Gary is launching a public safety initiative aimed at preventing gun violence.

The initiative centers on addressing preventable gun deaths, with Gary distributing free gun locks and offering instructions on their proper usage.

Meanwhile, city officials, along with Lake County prosecutors, are working to shift the discourse surrounding gun safety.

"Do we ask our babysitters when they babysit for our kids at their home, when they go over to the house and watch television and play in the yard, do we ask the parents, I know the answer to it, do they have a gun and is it secured? We don't," said Bernard Carter, Lake County Prosecutor.

Gary officials referenced CDC data indicating that nearly three out of four guns used in unintentional deaths were stored unlocked.