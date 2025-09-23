Fight at NW Indiana schools leads to multiple arrests, officials say

The Brief A fight broke out during dismissal at a Gary school on Monday afternoon. Officials from the Gary Community School Corporation said multiple people were involved and arrested. It was unclear how many people were injured, if any.



A fight on Tuesday afternoon at a Northwest Indiana school resulted in multiple arrests.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. as students were being dismissed at the West Side Leadership Academy in Gary.

What we know:

According to the Gary Community School Corporation, while buses were leaving, two adults and several non-Gary students entered the parking lot and got into a physical altercation with WSLA students.

Gary police were called to the scene. The adults involved were arrested, as well as several non-WSLA students, according to the school district.

Emergency medical personnel were also called to treat anyone with injuries, but it was unclear how many people were injured.

In a post on Facebook, the Gary Community School Corporation said, "The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. Continued support and collaboration with students, parents, families and community stakeholders are essential as we work to maintain a secure environment for everyone."

The school did not name any of those individuals who were arrested.