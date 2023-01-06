Gary welcomes Jerry Williams as its new interim police chief

Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams has been selected to serve as Gary Police Department's next interim chief.

Gary city officials made the announcement at a news conference on Friday. The city of Gary and the state police partnered to select the best candidate for the job, officials said.

Mayor Jerome Prince said there was a national search to fill this position.

"Our plan is to do a hard reset with the Gary Police Department," Williams said.

Williams says he wants the department to have a clean slate. To begin, he hopes to immerse himself in the department's culture.

Williams has worked for the Indiana State Police for more than two decades.

This choice in leadership for Gary has never happened in the history of Indiana State Police, the ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter said.

As of right now Williams will remain as Gary Police Chief until July 2023 or until "the work is done," Prince said.