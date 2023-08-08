More than $300K in collectible gaming cards stolen from Gen Con in Indianapolis

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are searching for two people who stole a whole pallet of collectible gaming cards from a Gen Con 2023 vendor on Aug. 2, 2023. (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Two people are wanted for stealing more than $300,000 worth of gaming cards from an Indiana gaming convention last week.

It happened on Aug. 2, a day before Gen Con 2023 was officially underway at the Indiana Convention Center.

The two people were able to get a pallet jack to heist a full pallet of gaming cards and then moved them to an unknown location, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Vendors were setting up at the time.

No word on what type of gaming cards were stolen.

Collectible card games, such as Pokemon!, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, where participants can trade and purchase cards to influence the outcome of the game, have long been a lucrative business rivaling, or even topping, sports trading cards.

The IMPD released photos of the two people wanted in connection to the theft.

Gen Con is the largest and longest-running gaming convention in North America happening annually in Indianapolis. Its attendance sometimes rivals Atlanta’s Dragon Con, but differs in its focus and set up. It was founded in 1967 by "Dungeons and Dragons" co-creator Gary Gygax.

Anyone with information on the theft of the gaming cards is asking to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.