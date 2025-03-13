Suburban man sat on woman’s chest, took her phone to stop 911 call during attack: police

The Brief Justin Gallo, 42, was arrested early Thursday in Geneva after a domestic dispute that left a woman with serious injuries. Police say Gallo physically restrained the woman, caused her to pass out, and took her phone to prevent her from calling for help, but she eventually escaped and dialed 911. The victim was hospitalized with multiple broken bones, while Gallo was treated for minor injuries before being taken into custody. He is set to appear for a detention hearing this week.



A Geneva man was arrested early Thursday following a domestic dispute that left a woman with serious injuries.

Justin Gallo, 42, faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and violation of an order of protection.

What we know:

Geneva police responded to Gallo’s home around 12:28 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman reporting a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found the woman outside, struggling to walk. She had multiple abrasions and bruises on her face, along with a laceration on her arm.

According to police, Gallo threw the woman onto a bed multiple times, held her down, and sat on her chest while covering her mouth and nose, causing her to pass out.

When she regained consciousness, he allegedly continued to restrain her, preventing her from screaming or escaping. Gallo also took the woman’s phone to stop her from calling for help, but she eventually managed to break free and dial 911, police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with multiple broken bones.

Gallo was treated for minor injuries at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital before being taken into custody.

What's next:

Gallo is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing this week.