George Washington High School cranks up the energy for Orange Friday

Orange Friday festivities took place at George Washington High School, where a pep rally showcased the sports and music programs at CPS neighborhood school on the Southeast Side.

At the beginning of the season, there was concern because the football team did not have enough players to fill the squad. As the season progressed, their team grew in numbers and skill level. Football captain, Mani Alejandro said he was glad to see the team build trust and comradery.

"We kept it going. We stayed with the grind. We have a good coaching staff and everything. I’m a senior right now, this is the future right now. I'm gone after this but this is the future," Alejandro said.

The girls flag football program increased in participation, too. Yara Barajas said competition was tough at first but now they have many girls interested in joining the program.

Athletic Director Erik Ziolkowski said programs are becoming more competitive.

"We have over 1,500 kids in the school building. So we’re doing what we can on the athletic end to offer as many sports as possible to get these kids active and buying in. For the most part, we’re still working on the facilities thing. We’re hoping the district comes together with us, so we can continue to grow our facilities and our opportunities for the kids," Ziolkowski said.

Volleyball player Amarelis Padilla said her team had 23 wins this year.

"Being on a team here is great with all the friendships you make along the way. It really is like a family," Padilla said.

"Washington feels like home. It’s a very special place to our students, to our families. We make it a welcoming environment and also have phenomenal athletics programs, academics programs, and it’s just a place that we’re proud of," Principal Barbara San Roman said.

The Patriots drew up an original football play to incorporate multiple sports. It started with a screen, then a quarterback pass to a flag football player, who passed to a volleyball player, who set the play action to another football player, unveiling the surprise presentation for the principal: A personalized Chicago Bears jersey, a gift from Good Day Chicago.