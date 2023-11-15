Get ready for Thanksgiving with some free turkey giveaways near you

Thanksgiving is a week from Thursday, and if you're in need of some help to fill out your holiday dinner spread, don't worry.

There are several free turkey giveaways coming up — including the second annual turkey drive hosted by Tinley Park native and TikTok star Ish Taher.

On Friday, he is giving away 350 turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis at the Country Club Hills Theater Pavilion, located at 4150 W. 183rd St.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. and continue until all the turkeys are gone.

On Saturday, the Allen Law Group is teaming up with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville.

Each meal includes a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a fruit or pumpkin pie.