Get ready for Thanksgiving with some free turkey giveaways near you
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - Thanksgiving is a week from Thursday, and if you're in need of some help to fill out your holiday dinner spread, don't worry.
There are several free turkey giveaways coming up — including the second annual turkey drive hosted by Tinley Park native and TikTok star Ish Taher.
On Friday, he is giving away 350 turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis at the Country Club Hills Theater Pavilion, located at 4150 W. 183rd St.
The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. and continue until all the turkeys are gone.
On Saturday, the Allen Law Group is teaming up with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville.
Each meal includes a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a fruit or pumpkin pie.