Get ready for Thanksgiving with some free turkey giveaways near you

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Country Club Hills
Get ready for Thanksgiving with some free turkey giveaways near you

Thanksgiving is a week from Thursday, and if you're in need of some help to fill out your holiday dinner spread, don't worry.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - Thanksgiving is a week from Thursday, and if you're in need of some help to fill out your holiday dinner spread, don't worry.

There are several free turkey giveaways coming up — including the second annual turkey drive hosted by Tinley Park native and TikTok star Ish Taher.

On Friday, he is giving away 350 turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis at the Country Club Hills Theater Pavilion, located at 4150 W. 183rd St.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. and continue until all the turkeys are gone. 

On Saturday, the Allen Law Group is teaming up with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville. 

Each meal includes a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a fruit or pumpkin pie. 