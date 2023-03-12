Get ready to see the cat's pajamas at the Heartland Animal Shelter Slumber Pawty

Heartland Animal Shelter in Wheeling is hosting an overnight slumber ‘pawty’ to raise money.

For 24 hours starting at noon on Saturday, March 25, guests will get the opportunity to snuggle with dogs and cats.

"What we're trying to do is just give people an idea of what's its like for animals to be in a shelter," said Executive Director Jenny Schlueter. "If anyone's dream is to sleep in a room with 15 cats, you can come do that with us."

Individuals or teams who raise more than $1,000 for the cause are eligible for a drawing to spend the night. That drawing will take place on March 22.

The fundraiser will be streamed live on the shelter's Facebook page. The event is in partnership with the Chicago Tree House Humane Society and the South Suburban Humane Society in Matteson.