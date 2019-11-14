Getting to know DJ, comedian and talk show host Leon Rogers

He's been on Chicago’s airwaves for more than a decade and now he's part of the FOX family. Leon Rogers premiered his late night talk show on FOX 32 in September.

We decided to learn more about the man who calls himself the “Destined Legend.”

You may know him from the WGCI morning show with Kendra G and Kyle Santillian, or maybe you’ve gotten to know him from his new late night talk show on FOX 32, “Later with Leon.”

But what do we really know about Leon Rogers? The man who calls himself the “Destined Legend” is a full-time DJ, part-time comedian, actor appearing in Barbershop 1 and 2, and Tuskegee Airmen to name a few.

He’s a Chicago born and bred performer who took his love for comedy from the classroom to the stage, and it all started for Leon as a young private stationed in Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma.

We met up with Leon at his favorite restaurant in Lansing, “The Continental Pancake House.”

“I knew I wanted to do a job entertaining people,” Leon said. “The name of the club where I first cut my teeth was called ‘All Jokes Aside.”

"One day I went and did an open mic and I was absolutely terrible,” he said. “It was horrible, so horrible that I told my last joke and my father, all you hear is him saying ‘I came all the way down here for this?’ And the crowd goes crazy. They thought I planned it, but he was really pissed and so I get off the stage and he says you going to keep your job at the Board of Education cause this is not for you.”

“If I didn’t really want to do it, I would have hurt my spirit but all of the greats -- Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer -- went there so I kept coming back and it started clicking,” Leon said.

Soon he became a regular on stage and that lead to some high-profile appearances on comedy shows including ShowTime at the Apollo, BET's Comic View, P. Diddy's The Bad Boys of Comedy, and Cedric the Entertainer’s Starting Lineup.

But Leon can't talk about his success without mentioning people who helped him along the way, including his family -- wife Nicole and his daughters Ashley, Autumn and Addison.

"I'm loving Later with Leon. It's a dream as a standup comedian. You always dream of having your own late night talk show so when they first came to me and said what do you think about late night talk show? I said ‘yes!’ But I gotta be able to be me,” Leon said.

“I'm tuned in, I'm locked in, it's Barbershop talk coming to TV, that's the flavor I like to bring to TV,” he added. “I always feel like I was destined to be something great. It isn't over yet, we still got a lot more work.”