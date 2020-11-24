Girl, 11, shot while inside bedroom of home in Park Manor: police

An 11-year-old girl was shot while she was inside the bedroom of a home Tuesday in Park Manor on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 4:15 a.m., the girl was in the front bedroom of a residence in the 6900 block of South Calumet Avenue, when shots were fired, and she was struck in the cheek, police said.

About an hour prior to the shooting, the girl’s father said he heard a noise coming from the back door of the unit and saw that the door was knocked down, police said. An hour later, he heard noise again and then heard shots.

The girl was brought to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in fair condition. police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.