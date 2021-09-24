Girl, 12, missing from Chicago's River North neighborhood: police

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Angelina Alkhafaji was last seen Friday in the 600 block of N. Kingsbury St. in the River North neighborhood, according to police.

She is described as a white female with pink hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 120 pounds, police said.

Angelina Alkhafaji

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Chicago Police SVU at 312-744-8266.

