article

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Emily Fernandez was last seen Monday in the 1600 block of North Drake Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She was wearing a gray hooded jacket, a black “Stranger Things” T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.